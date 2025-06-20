Local

Man dies in shooting that led to crash in Dorchester, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Man dies in shooting that led to crash in Dorchester, police say
By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A man shot in Dorchester late Thursday night has died, according to authorities.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 163 Ruthven Street just after 10 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity is not being released at this time.

Investigators say the shooting occurred inside a vehicle, leading to a crash.

Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

