Man dies in shooting that led to crash in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — A man shot in Dorchester late Thursday night has died, according to authorities.
Boston Police say they responded to the area of 163 Ruthven Street just after 10 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity is not being released at this time.
Investigators say the shooting occurred inside a vehicle, leading to a crash.
Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances of the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
