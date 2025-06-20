Man dies in shooting that led to crash in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — A man shot in Dorchester late Thursday night has died, according to authorities.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 163 Ruthven Street just after 10 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity is not being released at this time.

Investigators say the shooting occurred inside a vehicle, leading to a crash.

Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

