Investigation underway after person shot, Boston police says

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is currently investigating a shooting.

According to police, around 10:01 PM, reports came in of a motor vehicle crash with a person trapped inside the vehicle in the area of 163 Ruthven Street.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they noticed that the victim had been shot, upgrading the initial response from a motor vehicle crash to a shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, the Boston Homicide Unit has been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

Boston 25 will update you once more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group