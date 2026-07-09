Authorities investigating possible human remains in Norfolk County woods

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating possible human remains found in the woods in Randolph.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, members of the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and Randolph Police are in the area of Plain Street investigating a wooded area for possible human remains.

No further details were given at this time.

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