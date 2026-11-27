MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Middleborough firefighters rescued nine pets from a house fire on Thanksgiving.

Firefighters responded to calls for a house fire at 3 p.m. on 19 Pearl St.

Crews on scene said there was smoke showing outside the three-family home.

Authorities said residents safely evacuated, but many pets remained inside.

Firefighters rescued two turtles, a ferret, a lizard, two cats, and a guinea pig. All of the rescued pets were uninjured.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group