Man convicted of killing 10-year-old Cambridge boy in 1997 reportedly seeks delay in parole hearing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Charles Jaynes, the man convicted in the 1997 Cambridge abduction and murder of 10-year-old Jeff Curley has a parole hearing scheduled for next Tuesday.

But Jeff’s father, Bob Curley says the hearing is not going to happen because Jaynes is asking to postpone it.

“It’s always something with this guy. We’ve been battling with him for years now,” Curley said.

Charles Jaynes was convicted of 2nd degree murder for Jeff Curley’s death.

The facts of the case were so horrific, it brought Massachusetts to within one vote of restoring the death penalty.

Charles Jaynes was scheduled to go before the state parole board next Tuesday for the second time, but in the 11th hour, Curley says Jaynes has asked to have the hearing delayed and rescheduled.

Bob Curley is furious.

“He hasn’t asked for a date yet. He’s just postponed it. Now he gets to play his little games and keeps everyone on edge for however long he wants. He’s pulling on the strings,” Curley said.

Earlier this month, Bob Curley remembered his son on what would have been his 38th birthday.

Bob Curley says he’s doing his best to control his anger as he keeps seeking justice for his son.

“The best advice I had a long time ago was, it’s bad enough Jaynes killed Jeffrey. Don’t let him kill you. Don’t let him break your spirit, keep moving forward. Keep fighting and moving forward,” Bob Curley said.

As of Monday night, The MA State Parole Board’s website still listed Charles Jaynes’ parole hearing for Tuesday June 24th.

Bob Curley says whenever that parole hearing is actually held, he and his family will be at the hearing fighting against the release of Charles Jaynes.

