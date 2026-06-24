Brockton native selected as No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Wizards selected forward AJ Dybantsa, who led the nation in scoring in his one season at BYU, with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Tuesday night.

Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, highlighted by a 43-point effort that broke BYU’s freshman scoring record.

At 6-foot-9 and 217 pounds, Dybantsa has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant, who happens to be his favorite player. Durant grew up in the Washington area, and Wizards fans can only hope Dybantsa can live up to the comparisons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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