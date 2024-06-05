Man charged with OUI after running 43-foot boat aground on Chappaquiddick Island, police say

A Cape Cod man is facing charges after allegedly crashing his boat aground on Martha’s Vineyard while drunk last Friday.

Riley Blizard, 32, of Cotuit, is charged with operating a boat under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a boat.

According to State Police, Trooper Zachary Bolcome received a call from dispatch around 9:40 p.m. for a large boat that had run aground on Chappaquiddick Island.

Martha's vineyard boat run aground (Massachusetts State Police)

Arriving Edgartown officers and Trooper Bolcome located the 43-foot Hinckley Sport Boat 40C parked halfway up the shoreline and saw two men still on the boat.

The men explained they made a navigational error, according to authorities.

Trooper Bolcome spoke to Blizard, who was driving the boat, and allegedly saw signs of impairment in him. After failing a field sobriety test, Blizard was placed under arrest.

He will be arraigned at Edgartown District Court.

