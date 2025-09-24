Man charged after house explosion rocked Dartmouth neighborhood

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A man has been charged after a house explosion earlier this month that rocked a quiet Dartmouth neighborhood.

Kevin Ruiz, 54, of Dartmouth, will be summoned to court on charges of possession of component parts capable of creating a destructive/incendiary device, possession of explosives, wanton destruction of property over $1,200 (three counts), and disturbing the peace.

At 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, September 2 police received multiple 911 calls reporting an explosion at a home at 20 Sagamore Drive.

Upon arrival, crews found a garage that was fully engulfed in flames. Multiple crews battled the fire for about 20 minutes before bringing it under control.

One resident who suffered burns was taken by ambulance to a Rhode Island hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

Three dogs were inside the home at the time of the explosion. One dog was later determined to be dead at the scene, Levesque said. Another was taken to a veterinarian for emergency treatment. A third dog was found uninjured on Tuesday morning after the pet initially went missing.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the explosions were caused by the ignition of fireworks and related substances within the garage.

Although the extent of the damage made it impossible to determine the exact cause, investigators believe it was an accidental event.

Dartmouth Police sought a criminal complaint charging Ruiz in connection with the discovery of fireworks that contributed to the explosion and fire.

The criminal complaint was issued in New Bedford District Court on Sept. 18. Ruiz is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 6, in New Bedford District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

