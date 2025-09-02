Ring camera captures moment house explosion rocked Dartmouth neighborhood

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A massive house explosion rocked a Dartmouth neighborhood early Tuesday morning, sparking a raging fire and prompting a bomb squad response.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at 20 Sagamore Drive around 1 a.m. found a garage that was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Dartmouth Fire Department.

Multiple crews battled the fire for about 20 minutes before bringing it under control.

One person was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital with burn injuries. There was no immediate word on their condition. No other injuries were reported.

Ring doorbell video shared with Boston 25 News captured the moment the explosion illuminated the dark neighborhood. In the video, a huge bang can be heard, followed by a series of smaller blasts that sound like fireworks.

Neighborhood resident John Shurtleff told Boston 25 that the impact of the blast knocked pictures off his wall.

“One of the explosions knocked a couple of pictures off the wall, so it was kind of violent,” Shurtleff said. “We were all very concerned that it could spread and cause damage to other houses.”

A few vehicles at a neighboring home were exposed to the blaze, but there was no visible damage to any other homes.

“The crews that arrived on scene made a tremendous push on the fire,” Dartmouth Fire Department Chief Tim Lancaster said. “We were able to prevent this house on this side of the structure from catching and knock down the exposures pretty quickly.”

The Office of the State Fire Marshal requested a Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad to check the contents of the garage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

