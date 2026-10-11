Man charged after allegedly found wandering inside Fall River Catholic school

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A man was taken into custody after he was found allegedly wandering around a Catholic school in Fall River.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the man, identified as 37-year-old Joshua Halladay, allegedly entered Espirito Santo School through an exterior door that was later determined to have a malfunctioning locking mechanism.

Halladay walked a short distance into the building before he was confronted by a faculty member who recognized that he did not belong there.

The faculty member promptly escorted him out of the building without incident.

School administrators immediately took steps to secure entrance.

No one was injured during the incident, and police said at no point was there any threat of violence, or injury to students or staff.

Officers believed Halladay may have been experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

He was subsequently located and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Halladay has also been charged for his actions regarding the unauthorized entry to the school, according to police.

The Fall River Police Department said they will be increasing its presence around all schools to provide reassurance to families and maintain a visible commitment to school safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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