Man to buy a guitar, go on vacation after winning big Keno prize at Mass. restaurant

RUTLAND, Mass. — A man plans to treat himself after he won a big Keno prize while enjoying a cheeseburger and drink at a Massachusetts restaurant over the weekend.

Mark Hall, of Rutland, won a $120,000 prize after all nine of the numbers he played on his Keno ticket were among those selected in a game drawn at Charlie’s in Spencer on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

By choosing to add the bonus multiplier to his wager for an additional $1 per game, Hall was able to turn a $40,000 prize into $120,000 when the 3X bonus multiplier was drawn for the game, the Lottery said.

Hall told the Lottery that his winning numbers were an assortment of birthdays and other random numbers he typically plays when he’s hoping to “win big.” He also said he plans to use his winnings to buy a guitar, make some home improvements, and possibly go on a vacation.

Hall claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Tuesday.

Charlie’s received a $1,200 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

RELATED CONTENT:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group