Family of Franklin teen killed in crash establishes scholarship at Bishop Feehan

FRANKLIN, Mass. — The family of a Franklin teen who died in a fatal accident has established a scholarship at Bishop Feehan High School in honor of his memory.

15-year-old Oliver Lewis was killed while riding his bike in the area of King Street and the Interstate 495 North off-ramp back on June 23 when he was hit and killed.

Lewis was a sophomore at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, a member of the soccer team, and a resident of the town of Franklin.

“Those who knew Oliver understood that his greatest joy came from lifting others up. He believed deeply in fairness, in kindness, and in the power of opportunity - that every person, regardless of circumstance, deserved a chance to thrive,” a post for his memorial service on July 10 at St. Mary’s Church in Franklin reads.

“In honor of his generous spirit and unwavering commitment to justice and equality, the family invites you to consider a gift to the Oliver Lewis scholarship, established to support students who financial circumstances might otherwise keep them from achieving their goals.”

“Oliver Lewis touched the lives of so many during his time at Bishop Feehan High School, leaving a lasting impact on his classmates, teachers, and the entire school community,” a statement on Feehan’s website reads.

If you’d like to donate, you can visit the website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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