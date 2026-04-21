Man arrested in connection with violent mansion invasion in Beverly due in court

BEVERLY, Mass. — The suspect accused in a violent North Shore mansion invasion is set to face a judge Tuesday.

Emajae Brown is charged with home invasion, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation, armed assault in a dwelling, larceny over $1,200, breaking and entering at nighttime with intent to commit a felony, motor vehicle theft, and armed burglary.

A judge will determine whether Brown will be released on bail.

Police say that on Saturday, March 28, officers responded to a 911 call from a neighbor on Paine Avenue in Beverly just before 9 a.m. Investigators learned that two armed suspects broke into a mansion, assaulted a person inside, and tied the victim up.

Authorities say one of the suspects fled with several stolen items, including gold, silver, watches, cash, and a Porsche.

Using surveillance footage, investigators tracked the stolen Porsche through Flock camera technology to a cemetery in Lynn.

Additional video from Ring cameras helped identify Brown. Police say phone surveillance later tracked him to New York, where he was allegedly attempting to meet with a jewelry dealer in New York City.

Investigators allege Brown and another suspect entered the home through an unlocked door and assaulted a housekeeper.

Prosecutors say Brown is the ex-boyfriend of another housekeeper who worked at the home.

The search for the second suspect is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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