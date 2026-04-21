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Man arrested in connection with violent mansion invasion in Beverly due in court

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Suspect arrested in connection with violent mansion invasion in Beverly
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BEVERLY, Mass. — The suspect accused in a violent North Shore mansion invasion is set to face a judge Tuesday.

Emajae Brown is charged with home invasion, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation, armed assault in a dwelling, larceny over $1,200, breaking and entering at nighttime with intent to commit a felony, motor vehicle theft, and armed burglary.

A judge will determine whether Brown will be released on bail.

Police say that on Saturday, March 28, officers responded to a 911 call from a neighbor on Paine Avenue in Beverly just before 9 a.m. Investigators learned that two armed suspects broke into a mansion, assaulted a person inside, and tied the victim up.

Authorities say one of the suspects fled with several stolen items, including gold, silver, watches, cash, and a Porsche.

Using surveillance footage, investigators tracked the stolen Porsche through Flock camera technology to a cemetery in Lynn.

Additional video from Ring cameras helped identify Brown. Police say phone surveillance later tracked him to New York, where he was allegedly attempting to meet with a jewelry dealer in New York City.

Investigators allege Brown and another suspect entered the home through an unlocked door and assaulted a housekeeper.

Prosecutors say Brown is the ex-boyfriend of another housekeeper who worked at the home.

The search for the second suspect is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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