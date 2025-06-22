Man arrested in connection with robbery, assault of two employees at Market Basket in Chelmsford

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery and assault of two employees at Market Basket in Chelmsford.

According to police, Arthur Bettencourt, 59, of Lowell, is charged with unarmed robbery and two counts of assault and battery.

Officers say they received a call for an unarmed robbery at the Market Basket in Chelmsford at 288 Chelmsford St.

Upon arrival, store employees described the suspect as an older white male wearing a black tank top and gray shorts.

The man, later identified as Bettencourt had stolen an undisclosed amount of money from a cashier and fled through the side entrance closest to Route 3, police said.

He was last seen running across the Route 3 southbound on-ramp, jumping a guardrail, and entering the wooded area between the Route 3 north and south ramps.

Officers began searching for Bettencourt, and a perimeter was set up, and a K-9 unit was called in. The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter responded to the scene as well.

Three minutes into the search, officers found Bettencourt hiding under a pile of leaves.

Preliminary investigation says that Bettencourt assaulted a store employee before stealing a bag containing money. He then assaulted a second employee who tried to stop his escape. Neither employees were injured.

There is no danger to the public, and the incident remains under investigation.

Bettencourt is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

