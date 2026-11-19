BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man on Monday night has been located and seized by Bridgewater police, Chief Christopher D. Delmonte reports.

The incident occurred Monday around 6:45 PM, when first responders were dispatched to the entrance of the Waterford Village apartment complex on Plymouth Street for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Callers reported that the vehicle fled the area.

Callers described the vehicle as an early 2000’s, mid-size SUV, with a spare tire attached to the back hatch.

Once on the scene, the victim was taken to Bridgewater State University Swenson Field to be airlifted to Mass. General Brigham Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Police and detectives were able to identify the vehicle involved in the incident “based on a witness’s description of the suspect car and the Department’s investigatory use of its Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system.”

The vehicle was found in Brockton and taken in for evidence. An investigation remains ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 508-697-6118.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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