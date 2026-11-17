MEDWAY, Mass. — A man accused of striking a police officer with his pickup truck in Medway appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

John Homer, 63, of Medway, was charged in connection with an incident that occurred Saturday around 8:16 p.m. in the parking lot of the Shell gas station on Main Street.

A Medway police officer was conducting an unrelated traffic stop when a pickup truck passed by and nearly struck him.

The officer stopped the driver and determined he was not properly licensed to operate a motor vehicle, according to police. Homer, who was the driver identified in the vehicle, allegedly refused the officer’s instructions to get out of the truck and sped away.

In video shared with Boston 25 News, Homer can be seen speeding through the gas station parking lot in his truck, jumping a curb and making a sharp U-turn.

Police said the Homer appeared to have deliberately directed his truck toward one of the officers before striking him and knocking him to the ground.

The officer did not suffer any major injuries.

Officers located the truck shortly after the incident, but Homer was nowhere to be found. An arrest warrant was obtained, and police asked the public for help locating him, warning people not to approach or attempt to detain him.

Homer was later located in Foxboro and taken into custody.

He was ordered to be held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday, November 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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