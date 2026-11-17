MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway police officer escaped serious injury after police say a driver deliberately drove toward him and struck him during a chaotic encounter caught on surveillance video.

The incident happened around 8:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the parking lot of the Medway Shell Station on Main Street.

Police said an officer was outside his cruiser conducting an unrelated motor vehicle stop when a pickup truck passed by and nearly struck him.

The officer stopped the pickup and determined the driver was not properly licensed to operate a motor vehicle, according to police.

Police said the driver refused the officer’s instructions to get out of the truck and suddenly drove away.

Surveillance video shows the truck speeding through the gas station parking lot, jumping a curb and making a sharp U-turn.

As the truck drove away, police said it appeared to be deliberately directed toward one of the officers. The truck struck the officer and knocked him to the ground.

The officer did not suffer any major injuries.

“I feel bad for the police officer,” said Max McFadyen, who works in the area.

“Thats just crazy to think about you don’t think about too often especially around here.”

Police identified the driver as 63-year-old John Homer of Medway.

Officers located the truck shortly after the incident, but Homer was nowhere to be found. Police obtained an arrest warrant and asked the public for help finding him, warning people not to approach or attempt to detain him.

Police said Homer has ties to Medway, Franklin, Norwood and Providence, Rhode Island.

Investigators eventually caught up with Homer in Foxboro, where he was taken into custody.

“Its unbelievable you can’t even make that up,” McFadyen said.

Homer is expected to face a judge on several charges in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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