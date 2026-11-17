BOSTON — The trial for a woman accused of killing a Boston lawyer is set to begin in June of 2027.

John Donohue was found dead in a houseboat in Charlestown in February of 2025.

25-year-old Nora Nelson is accused of murder and animal cruelty.

Donohue’s body was found on a houseboat on February 2 during a wellbeing check at the Charlestown Marina. He had been stabbed 67 times, and was found secured with duct tape and dumbbells, according to officials.

His dog Champ was also found dead in the water.

Both sides are expected back in court in December for a status hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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