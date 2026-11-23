SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a liquor store clerk with a bottle of whiskey in Shrewsbury, police said.

According to police, officers responded to Turnpike Liquors at 166 Boston Turnpike around 3:13 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, for a report of a robbery.

An employee told police that a man had stolen two bottles of alcohol. When the employee confronted him, the man allegedly struck him in the face with a 1.75-liter bottle of whiskey before fleeing the scene.

Officers obtained a description of the suspect and began searching the surrounding area.

Police located the suspect’s backpack near Edgewater Avenue. Inside, officers found food items allegedly stolen from Whole Foods during a separate shoplifting incident that occurred before the liquor store robbery.

An officer then spoke with a witness who reported seeing a shirtless man matching the suspect’s description running toward Elm Street.

Around 3:32 p.m., an officer located the suspect inside the Shell gas station at 273 Boston Turnpike.

Police said the suspect initially resisted arrest but was quickly subdued and taken into custody.

Christopher Sears, 38, was charged with armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of shoplifting by asportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group