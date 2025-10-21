Police identify suspect in stabbing of former Fall River mayor Will Flanagan

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River police on Tuesday released the photo of the man they say stabbed former Fall River mayor William Flanagan last night.

Corree Gonzales,31, is accused of stabbing Flanagan near the marijuana dispensary on Hartwell Street, where the former mayor is currently the CEO, authorities said.

Flanagan is in serious condition.

Police say Gonzales also assaulted police officers as they were attempting to arrest him this morning.

The Herald News reported that Flanagan suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck.

Flanagan served as mayor from 2010 to 2014.

Current Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan expressed thoughts and prayers for Flanagan and his family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Former Mayor Will Flanagan, his family, and friends. The full support of the Mayor’s Office is with the Fall River Police Department as they work tirelessly to bring justice in this case,” Coogan said. “We stand firmly behind Chief Kelly Furtado, and the dedicated men and women of the FRPD as they continue this active investigation.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group