Man accused of shooting, killing another man in Plymouth parking lot to face a judge

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man accused of shooting and killing another man in a parking lot in Plymouth is expected to face a judge on Monday.

23-year-old David Jerome is facing charges including murder for the shooting death of 41-year-old Brent Berkley on Friday night.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, on Friday around 5:45 police received multiple 911 calls that a person had been shot in the Middle Street Town parking lot.

Upon arrival police found Berkley suffering from gunshot wounds, he was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During a press conference Saturday, DA Cruz explained, “It appears the victim in this matter, Mr. Berkley, was driving a Jeep SUV, and Jerome who was driving a Toyota Rav 4 were involved in a minor traffic incident. A physical altercation between the two ensued before the shooting occurred.”

According to the DA, witnesses reported hearing three to four gunshots.

Gerome was arrested and is being charged with murder, discharging a firearm within 500 ft of a building, reckless endangerment of a child, and a slew of other gun charges.

Gerome had his 18-month-old boy in the car at the time of the shooting.

Gerome had an active license to carry a firearm, DA Tim Cruz said, it was suspended after the shooting.

Witnesses reported on the scene that Gerome rendered first aid to Berkley after the shooting.

Locals and businesses in the area are grieving the unthinkable loss steps away from their front doors.

A note on Speedwell Tavern’s door on Main Street told customers they would reopen Monday after shutting down for the weekend considering the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group