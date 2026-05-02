Pilot transferred to hospital after plane crashes in Franklin County pond

NEW SALEM, Mass. — A pilot was taken to the hospital Friday night after their plane crashed into the O’Laughlin Pond in New Salem.

Massachusetts State Police say that they were called in around 7:55 p.m. to reports that a plane crashed near the area of Route 122.

Troopers, alongside the State Police Marine Unit, Air Wing, and Hampshire and Franklin County State Police Detective Units, responded to the area.

At this time, it’s believed that the pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft. They have been transferred to the UMass Medical Lakeside campus via medical helicopter.

The FAA has been notified, and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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