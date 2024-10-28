Plymouth residents, businesses grieve loss after deadly weekend shooting

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — 23-year-old David Jerome will appear in court Monday morning, facing charges including murder for the shooting that left a Plymouth man dead Friday night.

41-year-old Brent Berkley was shot and killed on Middle Street Friday evening, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

During a press conference Saturday, Cruz explained, “It appears the victim in this matter, Mr. Berkley, was driving a Jeep SUV, and Jerome who was driving a Toyota Rav 4 were involved in a minor traffic incident. A physical altercation between the two ensued before the shooting occurred.”

The shooting shut down part of downtown for hours Friday.

Locals and businesses in the area are grieving the unthinkable loss steps away from their front doors.

A note on Speedwell Tavern’s door on Main Street told customers they would reopen Monday after shutting down for the weekend considering the shooting.

The note read, “This gives us the opportunity to let the temperature come down and gives us the ability to get back to our strongest selves so we can recover.”

The businesses took to social media as well, and said all proceeds Friday would go to the victim’s family.

“We will be dedicating our entire day of operation on Friday at Speedwell to the family of the victims,” the post read. “If you are a member of the community looking to show support through Speedwell, this is the day to do it.”

Jerome is expected to appear in front of a Plymouth District Court judge Monday morning.

