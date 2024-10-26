Authorities identify 41-year-old man fatally shot in Plymouth, arrest suspect

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man fatally shot in a Plymouth parking lot on Friday night.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, on Friday around 5:45 police received multiple 911 calls that a person had been shot in the Middle Street Town parking lot.

Upon arrival police found 41-year-old Brent Berkley suffering from gunshot wounds, he was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the DA, witnesses reported hearing three to four gunshots.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Berkley was driving a Jeep SUV and the suspect who was driving a Toyota Rav 4 was involved in a minor traffic incident and a physical altercation happened before the shooting.

David Gerome, 23 was arrested and is being charged with murder, discharging a firearm within 500 ft of a building, reckless endangerment of a child, and a slew of other gun charges.

Gerome had his 18-month-old boy in the car at the time of the shooting.

Gerome had an active license to carry a firearm, DA Tim Cruz said, it was suspended after the shooting.

Witnesses reported on the scene that Gerome rendered first aid to Berkley after the shooting.

Gerome is scheduled to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group