Man accused of robbing Whitman coffee shop twice in the same week

WHITMAN, Mass. — A Greenfield man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a Whitman coffee shop twice in the same week.

Nore Anthony Cruz, 22, was arrested by Whitman police on Thursday and charged with three counts of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a Felony and two counts of larceny from a building.

Police were told that Restoration Coffee on Washington Street was broken into overnight on New Year’s Day and cash was taken from inside.

Police learned that the break-in suspect was driving a silver sedan with a black bumper.

On Tuesday night, an officer was on patrol when he observed a car matching that description. He conducted a motor vehicle stop for an expired inspection sticker and identified the driver as Cruz.

Two days later on Wednesday morning, police were notified of a second break-in at the same coffee shop.

During a follow-up investigation, police identified Cruz as the suspect in both break-ins.

Police also determined that Cruz had attempted to break into a gas station on Temple around 2 a.m. on January 7.

After the robberies, Restoration Coffee called the incidents ‘heartbreaking’.

Cruz turned himself in on Thursday, police say,

“I would like to commend the comprehensive investigation work of our Whitman Police Detectives, as well as the keen observation made by Officer Ezepik,” said Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon. “Their diligent efforts resulted in the identification of the suspect in this case, and, ultimately, his arrest. The Whitman Police Department is wholly dedicated to reducing crime and providing for the safety of our citizens and visitors, including our local businesses.”

Cruz was scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Thursday.

