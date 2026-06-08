One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, NH — One person was seriously injured following a rollover crash in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The incident occurred around 10:46 p.m. when Nashua Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of Amherst Street to reports of a motor vehicle accident. Once on scene, first responders found two vehicles involved in the collision, with one on its side. The only person inside the vehicle was trapped and injured.

0 of 5 One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Nashua, NH (Nashua Fire Rescue) One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Nashua, NH (Nashua Fire Rescue) One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Nashua, NH (Nashua Fire Rescue) One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Nashua, NH (Nashua Fire Rescue) One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Nashua, NH (Nashua Fire Rescue)

Fire crews used hydraulic extrication equipment to remove parts of the vehicle to get to the person inside, who was then safely removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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