Man accused of killing friend and dumping his body at South Shore Hospital indicted for murder

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man accused of killing his friend and then leaving his body in a car outside of South Shore Hospital in late August has been indicted for murder, the district attorney said Friday.

Christopher Caron, 42, previously pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in the death of 27-year-old Declan Perry of Portland, Maine, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement. Caron was ordered held without bail.

A Plymouth County Grand Jury has indicted Caron for murder. He will be scheduled to appear for a hearing in Superior Court at a later date.

Investigators with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office’s State Police Detective Unit and local police found that on Aug. 12, 2025, Caron and Perry texted about meeting up in Massachusetts to buy narcotics. On Aug. 22, 2025, Perry traveled to meet up with Caron.

South Shore murder case Christopher Caron (left), Declan Perry (right) (Christopher Caron (left), Declan Perry (right))

Cruz said the pair drove to Boston where they purchased fentanyl and cocaine before driving back to a home in Scituate.

At about 11:49 p.m., prosecutors said Caron performed an internet search for “7-Eleven and Narcan.”

At approximately 3 a.m., prosecutors said Caron and a female witness allegedly administered three doses of Narcan to Perry.

The female witness fell asleep and awoke at 7 a.m. to find Perry dead, prosecutors said.

According to investigators, the female witness asked Caron to get medical assistance for Perry multiple times, but Caron refused.

Once he discovered Perry had died, prosecutors allege Caron wrapped his body in blankets and secured it with duct tape.

Caron and the female witness moved the body out of the house’s basement and tried to move it using a wooden door as a stretcher to put the body inside Perry’s Honda Civic, prosecutors allege.

Christopher Caron

Several neighbors told investigators they noticed Caron struggling to move Perry’s body and assisted him in getting it into the car, Cruz said.

At about 2:07 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2025, South Shore Hospital reported to Weymouth Police that what appeared to be a dead body was found in the rear seat of a black Honda Civic with a Maine license plate.

The Honda was parked in front of the emergency room entrance.

A hospital unit coordinator exited the hospital and walked to the Honda, where he found an unresponsive man, determined to be Perry, wrapped in multiple blankets secured with duct tape, prosecutors said.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., Perry was pronounced dead. Through surveillance camera footage and interviews, investigators learned that Caron drove Perry’s motor vehicle to the hospital and alerted medical staff to the body before fleeing the area.

This led investigators to search the Scituate home and obtain an arrest warrant for Caron.

While searching the home, investigators found red and brown stains in the apartment unit and a door with red-brown stains, prosecutors said.

State Police also found a bag at the Weymouth home of the female witness that contained a shirt and a sweatshirt with reddish stains, Cruz said.

Caron later turned himself in at the Scituate Police Department, a week after Perry’s body was found in the backseat of the Honda parked outside the Weymouth hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

