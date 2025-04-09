Man accused of keying Tesla in parking lot of South Shore shopping mall

HINGHAM, Mass. — A man is facing a charge of vandalism after police say he was caught on camera keying a Tesla in the parking lot of a shopping mall on the South Shore of Massachusetts last week.

The 50-year-old Weymouth man, whose name hasn’t been released, will be summoned to Hingham District Court at a later date to face the vandalism charge, according to Hingham Police Department.

The victim told police that his 2021 Tesla Model Y was scratched in the Derby Street Shops parking lot on April 1.

“Due to vandalism to other Tesla vehicles, he recently started activating the car’s onboard security video system,” the department said in a statement. “The video showed a man park his car in a space near the Tesla. The driver then walked by the Tesla with an item in his hand and reached out and ‘keyed’ or scratched the driver’s side as he walked past it.”

Officers identified the suspect during a subsequent investigation.

There was no word when the man would be called to court.

