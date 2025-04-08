Saugus man accused of pouring paint on Telsa vehicles, police say

PEABODY, Mass. — A Saugus man is facing a litany of charges after allegedly pouring paint on a number of Teslas in Peabody Tuesday morning, according to police.

The manager at the Tesla dealership on Andover Street told police that a man had poured paint on several vehicles around 9:00 a.m. before running away, Peabody police say.

Several Peabody police officers responded to the scene and eventually found 28-year-old Gardy Pierre at the Northshore Mall.

Pierre is facing 11 counts of defacing property charges and count of disturbing the peace. He was expected to be arraigned in Peabody District Court Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Pierre also had an outstanding warrant from Cambridge District Court for trespassing and resisting arrest, according to Peabody police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group