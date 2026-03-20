Man accused of hiding recording device in bathroom of South Shore library

COHASSET, Mass. — A man is facing charges after police say a secret recording device was found inside a public restroom at a library on the South Shore of Massachusetts.

Thomas D. Campbell, 63, of Marshfield, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Quincy District Court on charges of recording individuals in a state of nudity without their knowledge or consent and illegal wiretapping, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

Police say staff at the Paul Pratt Public Library found a hidden recording device in a unisex restroom, prompting a digital forensic analysis that revealed video and audio of people using the bathroom.

After a review of the recordings, police say investigators identified at least one victim and developed probable cause to arrest Campbell.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley noted that detectives are working to identify additional victims.

“This is a serious and disturbing violation of personal privacy. I commend the library staff for their quick actions, which directly led to the resolution of this case. This investigation also highlights the critical role that video surveillance systems play in protecting the public and solving crimes,” Quigley said in a statement.

Campbell is being held on $2,500 bail pending his arraignment.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Cohasset Police Department by emailing tips@cohassetpolice.com.

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