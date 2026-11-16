Man accused of disorderly conduct over damaged luggage at Logan Airport appears in court

BOSTON — A Boston man appeared in court Monday after being arrested Saturday evening for allegedly causing a disturbance over damaged luggage at the American Airlines baggage office at Logan Airport.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of an unruly passenger at the airline’s baggage office in Terminal B around 6:20 p.m.

Police said preliminary reports indicated that 43-year-old Andrew Kipchirchir was upset about damaged luggage and was allegedly attempting to go behind the counter.

He was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge and an outstanding warrant.

Kipchirchir pleaded not guilty in court and was released on personal recognizance. He was also ordered to stay away from Logan Airport.

He’s due back in court in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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