Passenger arrested at Logan Airport, allegedly attempted to go behind baggage counter

BOSTON — A Boston man was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly becoming unruly at the American Airlines baggage office at Logan Airport.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to a report of an unruly passenger at the airline’s baggage office in Terminal B around 6:20 p.m.

Police said preliminary reports indicate the man was upset about damaged luggage and was allegedly attempting to go behind the counter.

Andrew Kipchirchir, 43, of Boston, was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge and an outstanding warrant.

The arrest comes as flights across the country continue to get back on track following Friday’s nationwide ground stop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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