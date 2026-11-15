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Passenger arrested at Logan Airport, allegedly attempted to go behind baggage counter

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Passenger arrested at Logan Airport, allegedly attempted to go behind counter
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A Boston man was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly becoming unruly at the American Airlines baggage office at Logan Airport.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to a report of an unruly passenger at the airline’s baggage office in Terminal B around 6:20 p.m.

Police said preliminary reports indicate the man was upset about damaged luggage and was allegedly attempting to go behind the counter.

Andrew Kipchirchir, 43, of Boston, was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge and an outstanding warrant.

The arrest comes as flights across the country continue to get back on track following Friday’s nationwide ground stop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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