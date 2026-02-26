Malden High School basketball coach released on bail after arrest on rape charges

WOBURN, Mass. — As a trusted educator, basketball coach, and foster parent, Scott Marino has spent his entire career around young people. Now he is charged with raping a teenager in his own home.

54-year-old Scott Marino of Stoneham had nothing to say as walked out of the front door of Woburn District Court after posting 75-thousand dollars cash bail in a case that has stunned his community.

Marino was a teacher at the Linden STEAM Academy and a longtime Malden High School varsity girl’s basketball coach.

Earlier Thursday, Marino was arraigned on charges that he allegedly raped an 18-year-old student in his Stoneham house on Ash Wednesday.

Marino is charged with two counts of rape, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and buying alcohol for a minor.

Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.

In court, a prosecutor identified Scott Marino as a foster parent who knew the victim.

“The defendant used, I would suggest, that relationship and took advantage of that relationship. There is a significant age difference. The defendant is 54 years old. The victim is 18 years old,” Prosecutor Jacob McCrindle told the court.

According to the prosecutor the attack took place after Marino’s wife left on a business trip

Marino allegedly gave the victim a driving lesson after attending Ash Wednesday services together.

The victim drove Marino’s car to Boston, where he picked up seafood takeout.

On the way back to Stoneham, they stopped at a liquor store, where Marino was recorded on store video buying Strawberry margarita mix and tequila.

Back at the house, authorities allege, Marino served the teen alcohol. The victim reported she got sick and she when to bed.

Authorities say Marino repeatedly sexually assaulted the teen in a bed, as she was trying to recover. The victim called an aunt who called 911.

“He took advantage of that situation, and this was clearly some planning went into this. Organizing to go get dinner, buy drinks, then engage in the behavior he did over the course of the night.

A neighbor told Boston 25’s Bob Ward the accusations are shocking.

“I don’t believe he’s capable of doing this. I’ve known them for 19 years that I’ve lived here. There a good family,” said a Stoneham woman who would only identify herself as Janine.

25 Investigates reached out to DCF twice to learn more about Marino’s status as a foster parent but have not hear back.

Marino is due back in court on April 16th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group