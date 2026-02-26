Malden teacher, basketball coach charged in ‘serious’ incident involving high school student

MALDEN, Mass. — A Malden school employee has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with a “serious” incident involving a student, Superintendent Timothy Sippel told Boston 25 News.

Scott Marino, a teacher at the Linden STEAM Academy and the head coach of the Malden High School girls’ basketball team, was arrested by Stoneham police, Sippel detailed.

Marino was allegedly involved in a “serious incident” with a high school student that occurred outside of working hours, Sippel said.

Marino has been placed on leave and the school district is fully cooperating with police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

“I understand how upsetting and distressing this is to our community, given the serious nature of these allegations. We thank you for your continued commitment to our students and our district community. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” Sippel said.

