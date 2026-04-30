Drone, K9 help police capture man accused of assault, property damage at New Hampshire home

HUDSON, N.H. — A sharp K9 and a drone in the sky helped police capture a man accused of assault and property damage at a New Hampshire home, police said Thursday.

Jeremy S. Eberhard, 44, of Hudson, was taken into custody and charged with simple assault with injury, two counts of controlled drugs schedule 1–4, criminal mischief, breach of bail, and bench warrants for failure to appear related to previous open charges, police said in a statement.

Eberhard is being held pending further court proceedings following his arraignment on April 20 in the 9th Circuit – Nashua District Court, police said.

Jeremy S. Eberhard (Hudson, NH Police Department)

On Sunday, April 19, at approximately 7:10 p.m., police responded to a house in Hudson for a reported disturbance involving an assault resulting in bodily injury and damage to the residence.

An officer arrived on scene a minute later. Police said the suspect, later identified as Eberhard, fled into the nearby woods in an unknown direction.

Police initiated a containment and search of the surrounding area.

The Hudson Police Drone Unit detected a person in the woods near an adjacent neighborhood, police said.

Using this information, the Nashua Police K-9 Unit responded to assist and successfully located Eberhard, who was attempting to conceal himself from officers, police said.

He surrendered without incident or injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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