Prosecutor details charges against Mass. high school basketball coach accused of raping student

WOBURN, Mass. — A Malden High School girls’ basketball coach faced a judge on Thursday, a day after he was arrested in connection with the rape of a teenage student.

Scott Marino, 54, was arraigned in Woburn District Court on charges including two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and battery, and one count of furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

Pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf.

Boston 25 News captured video of a handcuffed Marino being led out of a Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office transport van for escort into the courthouse.

Marino, who is also a teacher at the Linden STEAM Academy, allegedly provided alcohol to an 18-year-old student he knew before sexually assaulting her in his Stoneham home on the night of Feb. 18 after his wife left for an out-of-state trip, according to prosecutors.

“It’s noteworthy that the defendant appears to have waited until his wife left the home so he was more isolated with the victim,” a prosecutor told the court.

Prosecutors say Marino was caught on camera entering a liquor store before the alleged assault, where he purchased strawberry margarita mix and a large bottle of tequila. It’s alleged that Marino then forced the victim to drink cups of margaritas and take shots, despite her expressing displeasure with the taste of the liquor.

It’s further alleged that Marino then raped the victim after she became sick from the effects of the alcohol, according to prosecutors.

Scott Marino appears in Woburn District Court (Scott Marino appears in Woburn District Court)

The alleged victim is said to have reached out to friends and an aunt, begging for help. Prosecutors say she made contact with her aunt, who called 911 while rushing to Marino’s home.

“The victim actually comes running out of the home. She’s not wearing shoes, even, initially,” a prosecutor told the court.

While Marino’s attorney argued his client is a lifelong community member with no criminal record, the judge presiding over the hearing ordered him held on $75,000 cash bail.

If Marino can post bail, he must stay away from all Malden Public Schools property and events, be fitted with a GPS bracelet, not leave Massachusetts, surrender his passport, and remain alcohol free.

Marino was arrested on Wednesday and immediately placed on leave from his position as head coach of the Malden High School girls’ basketball team.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, the alleged victim is a student at Malden High School.

Superintendent Timothy Sippel said that the allegations are “upsetting and distressing,” emphasizing that the safety of students and staff remains the district’s top priority.

“I understand how upsetting and distressing this is to our community, given the serious nature of these allegations. We thank you for your continued commitment to our students and our district community. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” a statement released by Sippel read.

The school district noted the alleged incident happened outside of school hours and said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Marino is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on April 16.

He faces five to seven years behind bars if convicted.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group