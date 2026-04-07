BOSTON — Crews responded to a major water main break in Downtown Boston on Monday afternoon.

The 12-inch water main burst happened on Washington Street at Kneeland Street.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area as the surrounding streets were closed, and to seek an alternative route.

Crews are investigating a water leak at Washington Street at Kneeland Street. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/WMDmLYQQnj — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) April 6, 2026

A spokesperson for Tufts Medical Center said some of their health science buildings have closed temporarily while crews work on the break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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