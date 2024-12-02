Maine state police, FBI to provide update on search for 14-year-old girl missing for 2 months

Maine State Police and the Boston Division of the FBI will provide an update as the search for a 14-year-old girl missing for 2 months from Maine continues.

Stefanie Damron was last seen on September 23, when she walked into woods near her New Sweden home.

Stefanie is described as 5′0, 130 lbs., with green eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair. Stefanie was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved blue shirt, and black Harley Davidson hiking boots.

The Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K9 Unit have searched large parcels of land near Stefanie’s last known location in Aroostook County.

Anyone with any information about Stefanie’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Maine State Police Houlton Barracks at 1 (800) 924-2261 or (207) 532-5400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

