Maine has one of the best Christmas light displays in the U.S., according to a new report

BOOTHBAY, ME — Christmas time is almost here and a new report has ranked Maine as having one of the best Christmas light displays in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas light displays + tours for 2023 and it included Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine

Gardens Aglow features more than 750,000 LED lights shining across 14 acres of gardens.

“Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is thrilling at any time of year, according to previous travelers, but they saved their biggest praise for the facility’s annual Gardens Aglow event,” the report said.

Lights extend beyond the gardens, and communities around the area will create their own displays, and visitors can drive around to see them (and vote for their favorite).

This year’s display opened on November. 18 and runs through December. 31. Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone

To view the full list of best Christmas light displays + tours for 2023, visit the link here.

