Maine father charged with murder in death of infant daughter

ORRINGTON, Maine — A Maine man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his 12-week-old infant daughter, state police said Tuesday.

Shawn Samuels, 24, of Orrington is also charged with Domestic Violence Elevated Aggravated Assault (Class A) and two counts of Violation of Bail (Class E), state police said.

On Friday morning, Jan. 16, the Penobscot Regional Communication Center received a 911 call reporting that a 12-week-old infant had become unresponsive.

Members of Orrington Fire and Rescue, the Brewer Fire Department, and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The infant, identified as Lyla Samuels, was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-North was called in to investigate. Shawn Samuels was arrested on Saturday on domestic violence charges.

On Sunday, Jan. 18, detectives learned that Lyla had died.

An autopsy ruled the infant’s death a homicide. The cause of death is tentative pending final testing.

Detectives arrested Shawn Samuels for murder following the autopsy.

He is scheduled to appear in the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor via Zoom on Wednesday morning.

Investigators called the homicide an isolated incident “with no ongoing public safety concerns.”

Anyone with relevant information related to this case is urged to call 207-973-3700, ext. 9 and ask to speak with Detective Dana Austin.

Information related to this case may also be submitted to the Major Crimes Unit – North via an online tip portal.

If you or someone you know is a victim of a crime related to domestic abuse in Maine, call the Statewide Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-866-834-HELP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

