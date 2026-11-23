LYNN, Mass. — A Lynn police officer has resigned following an investigation into the department’s use of its Flock camera system.

Back in August, the department said it discovered irregularities while auditing the system. Three officers were subsequently placed on leave.

Police now say one of those officers resigned in connection with an Internal Affairs investigation.

The other two officers received disciplinary action after separate internal investigations substantiated violations of department policy.

The findings of all three investigations were submitted to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

The department has since updated its Flock policy, limiting access to lieutenants or higher, restricting data retention to seven days, and requiring weekly audits.

Despite the investigations, Police Chief Kelly said the technology has provided significant public safety benefits, including helping officers locate stolen vehicles, identify suspects, and respond to critical incidents.

In one case, the technology was used after a vehicle was stolen with a 6-year-old child inside. Police said Flock technology and coordination among law enforcement agencies helped officers track the vehicle, contributing to its recovery and the safe return of the child.

Kelly said the department remains committed to ensuring the technology is used responsibly and in accordance with department policy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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