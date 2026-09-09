Lynn Police tighten Flock camera access after audit finds ‘concerning pattern’

LYNN, Mass. — The Lynn Police Department is changing how officers can access Flock cameras after an audit found a “concerning pattern in searches.”

In fact, many departments are now reviewing how officers are using their own Flock camera systems.

Police Chief Christopher Reddy addressed members of City Council Tuesday night on the policy changes.

It will include conducting mandatory monthly audits, having enhanced access controls, and reducing data retention from 30 days to 7 days.

“We have found this very effective audit assistance tool, and we have used it, and we have demonstrated that we’ll take action and that we’re going to continue to use it and take action. We ran the new tool, we saw the anomalies, we investigated them, and we initiated an internal affairs investigation,” said Chief Reddy.

Back in mid-August, two Lynn Police officers were placed on paid administrative leave after an audit of the department’s Flock cameras identified a pattern of searches that raised concerns.

Other changes to the policy will include a written acknowledgement of the policy requirements by all users, and access will be limited to 23 members of the department who are ranked Lieutenant or higher.

The police department plans to make a transparency portal available on their website to reflect the policy.

It should include what categories of data are triggering alerts so the public can see what information they’re getting from Flock and what organizations they share data with, as data sharing will be limited to Massachusetts law enforcement agencies.

“We are seeking to implement the strongest safeguards in the Commonwealth, and that is why we have significantly limited user access. And to begin with, it will only be members of the Lynn Police Department, and even then, right now it’s only Lieutenants or higher, and any additions to that will only be at the direction of the Chief of Police,” said Reddy.

When used correctly, Flock cameras can provide information about homicides, shootings, stolen vehicles, missing person cases,and more.

The chief said, “Public trust is essential,” and this sends a strong message to personnel that there will be accountability for those who misuse the system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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