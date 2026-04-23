Lucky scratch: Lawrence man wins cool $1M on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Miguel Maldonado is having a great week.

The Lawrence resident is the first $1 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “Ruby Mine 50X” instant ticket game, lottery officials said Thursday.

Maldonado chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes.

He told lottery officials that he plans on purchasing a Ford Bronco with the winnings.

Miguel Maldonado (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

The winning ticket was purchased at E Market, 370 Broadway St. in Lawrence.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

The “Ruby Mine 50X” instant ticket includes two more instant grand prizes of $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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