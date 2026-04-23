Fuel spill prompts temporary lane closures on busy stretch of Interstate 93

MEDFORD, Mass. — There were lane closures temporarily in place along a busy stretch of Interstate 93 in Medford just as drivers hit the road for the afternoon commute.

Shortly after 2:45 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said lanes were closed on the northbound side of the highway at Exit 23 in Medford due to an earlier fuel spill.

MassDOT officials initially said the closures were expected to continue through the afternoon commute, but at 3:22 p.m., they reopened the lanes.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes during the closures.

No additional details about the fuel spill were immediately available.

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