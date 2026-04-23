Police say 10 hurt, suspects fled after two groups open fire inside Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — At least 10 people were injured Thursday as two groups of people opened fire at each other inside the food court at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, police said.

Some of those responsible fled the scene as a huge police response arrived.

“To the thugs that did this, we’re going to catch you.” Baton Rouge Mayor Sid Edwards said.

“Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and started shooting at each other,” Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse told reporters. “Unfortunately there were some innocent people in the area who might have also caught some rounds.”

Ten people were at local hospitals with various injuries, Morse said, and at least two needed surgery.

The chief appealed to witnesses to provide any video of the shooting.

“Right now there is no known threat to the public,” he said. “Right here is the safest place in Baton Rouge.”

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he was aware of the shooting and advised the public to avoid the area.

WBRZ-TV said one of its employees was among mall patrons who were taken to a safe holding area. Police outside were escorting people to cars.

It’s the second instance of gun violence in Louisiana this week. A father fatally shot eight children, including seven of his own, in an attack on his family Sunday morning that stretched across two houses in a Shreveport neighborhood, police said. Two women, including the gunman’s wife who was the mother of their children, were critically wounded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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