Lowell woman to face judge in connection with knife attack outside New Hampshire smoke shop

PELHAM, NH — A New Hampshire woman is expected to face a judge today after police say a road‑rage confrontation escalated into a parking‑lot attack caught entirely on camera.

According to Pelham Police, the confrontation began as a road‑rage dispute in Dracut, Massachusetts. Both drivers eventually pulled into the parking lot of Ace Discount Cigarettes in Pelham shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say 38‑year‑old Lauren Sills confronted the other woman after she walked out of the store. Police allege Sills pulled out a knife, prompting the victim to run for safety. Officers say the suspect then slashed the tires on the victim’s car before leaving the scene.

Surveillance video from the store captured the encounter, which helped police identify the suspect. Sills was arrested on Thursday, several weeks after the January incident.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told Boston 25 News she forgives the suspect but hopes she is held accountable.

“We’re all God’s children and I forgive you. I just want you to pay for what you’ve done and not do it to someone else.”

Sills faces multiple charges, including attempted first‑degree assault, criminal threatening and reckless conduct, all involving a deadly weapon

She is scheduled to be arraigned this morning at Salem District Court at 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

