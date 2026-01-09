Woman sought by police after Mass. road rage incident leads to knife attack at NH smoke shop

PELHAM, Mass. — Police are searching for a woman after a road rage incident in Massachusetts escalated into a knife attack in the parking lot of a smoke shop in New Hampshire on Thursday morning, authorities announced Friday.

Officers were called to Ace Discount Cigarettes at 28 Bridge Street in Pelham, New Hampshire, just before 11:30 a.m., after receiving a report of a woman who was being attacked, according to the Pelham Police Department.

When officers arrived, they determined that a road rage incident had occurred in the nearby town of Dracut, Massachusetts, with both drivers pulling into the parking lot of Ace Discount Cigarettes.

The victim had entered the store, but when she came out, the suspect allegedly confronted her with a knife in hand, according to police.

Surveillance video shared by the police department showed the victim fleeing to safety and the suspect slashing the tires of the victim’s car. The suspect then reportedly fled south on Bridge Street.

Surveillance video shows New Hampshire road rage suspect slashing victim's tires Courtesy: Pelham Police Department

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic or Black woman in her 50s, and about 5 feet 3 inches tall. She was seen in the video wearing red leggings, a purple jacket, and a knitted hat.

The search is ongoing for the suspect, who police believe is traveling in a newer Kia Optima with Massachusetts plates.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Pelham police at 603-635-2411.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

