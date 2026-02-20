Lowell woman charged in knife attack outside New Hampshire smoke shop

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested in connection with a knife attack in the parking lot of a smoke shop in New Hampshire last month.

Lauren Sills, age 38, from Lowell, was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, attempted 1st degree assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, and criminal mischief.

Officers were called to Ace Discount Cigarettes at 28 Bridge Street in Pelham, New Hampshire, just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 9, after receiving a report of a woman who was being attacked, according to the Pelham Police Department.

When officers arrived, they determined that a road rage incident had occurred in the nearby town of Dracut, Massachusetts, with both drivers pulling into the parking lot of Ace Discount Cigarettes.

The victim had entered the store, but when she came out, Sills allegedly confronted her with a knife in hand, according to police.

Surveillance video shared by the police department showed the victim fleeing to safety and the suspect slashing the tires of the victim’s car and rummaged through her trunk. The suspect then reportedly fled south on Bridge Street.

Surveillance video shows New Hampshire road rage suspect slashing victim's tires Courtesy: Pelham Police Department

Sills is scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Friday morning.

