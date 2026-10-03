Tragic loss: Marblehead mourning heartbreaking death of high school football captain

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The Marblehead community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of a high school senior football captain, whose death this week has shaken the entire community.

Students were seen wearing T-shirts with Owen Coyne’s No. 18 during a field hockey game Friday night.

Marblehead mourning death of football player

Marblehead Sport Shop posted on social media that it was giving away the shirts this weekend to anyone who wanted one.

Owen’s mother told the Marblehead Current that Owen died of a brain hemorrhage this week.

He was a senior at Marblehead High School, a three-sport athlete, and co-captain of Marblehead’s varsity football team.

‘Missed beyond words’: Marblehead mourns death of high school football captain (Marblehead High School All Sports Boosters)

In a statement, the Coyne family said in part: “Owen brought so much joy, laughter, and light into the lives of those who knew him, and the impact he made will remain with us forever. Our family is incredibly grateful for the extraordinary love, prayers, and support that have surrounded Owen and all of us throughout these past days.”

Saturday’s football game between Marblehead and Danvers has been canceled.

Grief counselors will be available for students and staff at Marblehead High from noon to 3 p.m.

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