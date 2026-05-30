Lowell Spinners baseball returns in sold-out home opener after six-year hiatus

LOWELL, Mass. — The reinvented Lowell Spinners baseball team made its long-awaited return to the city in a fun-packed home opener after a six-year hiatus.

Within hours of the first pitch, tickets were nearly sold out at LeLacheur Park, which seats 4,700 fans.

“I’m super excited, and this is my first game!” said nine-year-old Mason Jean, who excitedly showed off his autographed baseball, unfazed by light rain throughout the game.

The Spinners team is the newest franchise in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, marking the return of summer baseball to Lowell.

“I want to steal bases, I want to get bunts down, I want to run fancy plays and stuff – give the fans a chance to ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’,” said Lowell Spinners manager and coach Kevin Graber.

It’s a new chapter for the community after the former Lowell Spinners were cut as a Red Sox affiliate in 2020.

“I’m a UMass Lowell alum; I played here in Lowell for years and years,” said Spinners Principal Owner and Chief Baseball Officer Mark Deschenes. “So, to bring that back to the thirsty fan base that was here was something special to be able to do.”

In just 5.5 months, the new ownership team put together a talented roster of college athletes from around the country and right home in Lowell.

“It’s amazing,” said Charlie Beauregard, a Bard College athlete who played ball for the Junior Spinners as a kid. “I live right up the street. So, growing up watching the Spinners, I used to hold the American flag out there in left field. So, it’s pretty cool to play for them now.”

Families enjoyed a bounce house and face painting for the kids, a speed pitch challenge, a beer garden, and all-you-can-eat barbecue before a post-game running of the bases and fireworks show.

With tickets $10 to $12 per ticket, parents said the affordability and accessibility of the park made the outing a much easier sell than heading into Boston.

“The price is amazing, and it’s so close to home,” said mom Crystal Jolicoeur, who brought her two young sons to the game. “We’re glad to have them back.”

Playing for the Spinners is a huge opportunity for the young athletes, so many of whom have Major League aspirations.

Past Spinners alumni include Mookie Betts, Kevin Youkilis, Jonathan Papelbon, and Jacoby Ellsbury.

Lowell Mayor Erik Gitschier threw the ceremonial first pitch, celebrating a new chapter for the city and the economic impact on the area.

“We’re looking forward to it. Everyone’s excited,” Gitschier said. “You can see the restaurants are all smiling and they’re open. And we’re seeing some growth. That’s good for us.”

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